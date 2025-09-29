First County Bank CT Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

First County Bank CT decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $143.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

