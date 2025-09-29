Staked TRX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.27 Million (STRX)

Staked TRX (STRX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Staked TRX has a market cap of $201.27 million and $4.27 million worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Staked TRX has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Staked TRX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Staked TRX Profile

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just. Staked TRX’s official website is app.justlend.org.

Buying and Selling Staked TRX

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.41081072 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3,198,292.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked TRX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked TRX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

