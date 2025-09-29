Elser Financial Planning Inc Takes $253,000 Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% in the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $32.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

