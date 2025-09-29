Mr Miggles One Day Volume Tops $1.38 Million (MIGGLES)

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Mr Miggles has a market capitalization of $22.06 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mr Miggles has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mr Miggles token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111,743.12 or 0.99786908 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,980.08 or 0.99105514 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mr Miggles

Mr Miggles was first traded on July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. The official website for Mr Miggles is miggles.io. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase.

Mr Miggles Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.02227618 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $1,275,324.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miggles.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mr Miggles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mr Miggles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

