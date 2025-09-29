Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5107 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 3.3%

CAH stock opened at $153.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $106.98 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.