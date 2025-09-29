Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

SAP Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE SAP opened at $264.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a one year low of $217.51 and a one year high of $313.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.