Peoples Financial Services CORP. Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $218.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.52. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.69 and a 1 year high of $242.58.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

