Signaturefd LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $137.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.24.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.