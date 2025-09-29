Head to Head Review: Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) and Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of International Seaways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Seaways and Paragon Shipping”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways $951.61 million 2.45 $416.72 million $4.81 9.81 Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Seaways has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares International Seaways and Paragon Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways 29.88% 11.35% 8.27% Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for International Seaways and Paragon Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways 0 1 2 0 2.67 Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00

International Seaways presently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.37%. Given International Seaways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Summary

International Seaways beats Paragon Shipping on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

