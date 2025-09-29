Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 6,775 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

