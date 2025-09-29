Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,622,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,828,000 after acquiring an additional 847,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,508 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,557,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,279,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $57.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

