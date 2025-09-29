United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $83.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.