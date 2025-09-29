Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 77 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,414,322,000 after buying an additional 1,259,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $211,097,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $155,080,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29,654.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,523,000 after purchasing an additional 741,943 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,965 shares of company stock valued at $551,536. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:BDX opened at $184.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.49. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.