City Holding Co. Has $136,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 166.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $596.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $588.93 and its 200-day moving average is $558.79. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

