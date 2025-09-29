Smith Anglin Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,147,000 after acquiring an additional 408,202 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,825,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,733 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,021,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after acquiring an additional 146,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,120,000 after acquiring an additional 85,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $91.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.59 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

