PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II $PFN Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSE PFN opened at $7.55 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

