Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 909 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PayPal by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5,984.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 708,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,224,000 after acquiring an additional 696,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

