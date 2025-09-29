Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 7,376 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $441.12 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.66. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. This represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

