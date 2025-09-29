Lazari Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 47.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 43,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.43.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

