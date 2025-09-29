Elser Financial Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 983,024 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 983,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,535,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Elser Financial Planning Inc owned 0.52% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,207,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,103 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,622,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,583,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,661,000 after acquiring an additional 968,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,264,000 after acquiring an additional 667,645 shares during the period.

DFEM stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

