Elser Financial Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VTV opened at $186.57 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $187.19. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

