Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12,698.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,874 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $140.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

