Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in MongoDB by 0.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of MDB opened at $318.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.42. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,847.50. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,910 shares of company stock worth $32,634,392. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

