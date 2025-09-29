Alpine Bank Wealth Management Has $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $291.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $295.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

