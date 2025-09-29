Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRT. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 131.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 189.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.78 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 566.67%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.