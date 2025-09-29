Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 198 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,660. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.79%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.