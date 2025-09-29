Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 76,478 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAPCO Security Technologies Price Performance

NAPCO Security Technologies stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

NAPCO Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. NAPCO Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NAPCO Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

