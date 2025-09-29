Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,220,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,429,000 after acquiring an additional 138,886 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 893,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,782,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 60.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 631,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 427,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 427,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rodney A. Young bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,793.30. This represents a 31.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CBIZ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CBZ opened at $52.59 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.95.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

