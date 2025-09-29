Montis Financial LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Montis Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,633 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.19 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.