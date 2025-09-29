Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $27.86 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

