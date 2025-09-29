Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF $VTWG Position Boosted by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

VTWG stock opened at $233.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $160.03 and a 52 week high of $239.57.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.5084 dividend. This represents a yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

