Universal Store (ASX:UNI) Insider Purchases A$95,650.17 in Stock

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI – Get Free Report) insider Renee Gamble bought 10,857 shares of Universal Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$8.81 per share, for a total transaction of A$95,650.17.

The company has a market cap of $626.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 185.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.44%.

Universal Store Holdings Limited designs, wholesales, and retails fashion products for men and women in Australia. It operates through Universal Store and CTC segments. The company’s products include tops, dresses, jerseys, jeans, skirts, matching sets, T-shirts, vests, pants, cardigans, jackets and coats, jumper and hoodies, shirts, shorts, blazers, bralettes and swim wear; denim products; shoes, such as crocs, birkenstocks, sneakers, sandals, loafers boots, thongs, jibbitz, and kids shoes.

