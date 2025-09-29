Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.66, but opened at $29.27. Carnival shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 2,347,191 shares traded.

The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Carnival by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 12,393,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after purchasing an additional 262,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,911,000 after acquiring an additional 628,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,611,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 151,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

