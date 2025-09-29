Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTI opened at $327.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

