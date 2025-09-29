Head to Head Survey: Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) vs. Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST)

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) and Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Square Enix has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Square Enix and Data Storage”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Enix $2.13 billion 1.22 $161.13 million $1.03 21.04 Data Storage $25.37 million 1.22 $520,000.00 ($0.04) -106.78

Square Enix has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage. Data Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Data Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Square Enix and Data Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Enix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Data Storage 1 1 0 0 1.50

Profitability

This table compares Square Enix and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Enix 5.92% 5.88% 4.72% Data Storage -1.17% -1.42% -1.19%

Summary

Square Enix beats Data Storage on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games. It is also involved in the operation of amusement facilities; and planning, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. In addition, the company publishes and licenses comic books, magazines, game-related books, periodicals, etc. Further, it plans, produces, distributes, and licenses secondary works; and offers content under the SQUARE ENIX PRODUCTS brand; and stuffed toys and utility goods under the SQEX TOYS brand. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense. The company also provides data protection and recovery solutions, such as ezVault for offsite data protection; ezRecovery for fast data recovery; ezAvailability for real-time data replication with minimal recovery objectives; and ezMirror for data mirroring at the storage level. In addition, it offers cloud hosted production systems comprising ezHost, which delivers managed cloud services; and voice and data solutions, including Nexxis, which specializes in voice over internet protocol, internet access, and data transport solutions, which comprise dedicated internet services, SD-WAN options, and a cloud-based PBX solution. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government industries. Data Storage Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

