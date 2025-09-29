Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$26.73 and last traded at C$25.90, with a volume of 62446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKE. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. TD Securities upgraded Skeena Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.48, for a total value of C$307,203.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 225,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,627,009.67. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

