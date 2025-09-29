FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 2,016 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 85.9% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,125.8% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after buying an additional 123,987 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $344.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.20 and its 200-day moving average is $358.73. The stock has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

