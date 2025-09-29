Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 138,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Union Pacific by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 50,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $235.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.47. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 target price (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

