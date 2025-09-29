Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after buying an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after buying an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.