Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,179,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 938,147 shares.The stock last traded at $2.51 and had previously closed at $2.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Braskem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.80 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $998.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 130.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 607.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 263,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 226,467 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Braskem in the second quarter worth $128,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter worth $248,000.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

