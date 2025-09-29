Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $8.97. Murata Manufacturing shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 4,764 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

