Sony (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.78, but opened at $29.04. Sony shares last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 311,442 shares.
Sony Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Sony (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony
Sony Company Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
