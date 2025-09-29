Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.93, but opened at $43.90. Kenon shares last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 7,651 shares traded.
Kenon Stock Up 6.1%
The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 63.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kenon
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 2 AI Stocks With Record Breaking Rallies: Can They Continue?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- ASML Is a Hidden Gem in This Technology Rally, a Catch Up Play
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.