Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 85.9% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,125.8% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after purchasing an additional 123,987 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $344.15 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.73. The stock has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

Get Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.