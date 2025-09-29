LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.54. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 8,343 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LiveWire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $945.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.69.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 77.81% and a negative net margin of 350.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.