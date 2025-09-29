DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 117,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 51,905 shares.The stock last traded at $156.20 and had previously closed at $155.95.
DBS Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day moving average is $142.34.
DBS Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4671 per share. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 498.0%.
DBS Group Company Profile
DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.
