Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.12 and last traded at $53.49. 3,185,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,395,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.39 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 6,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $457,701.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,087.38. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $2,636,271.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,887.78. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,414 shares of company stock worth $10,709,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Upstart by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $6,900,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

