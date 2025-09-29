Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,072 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $82,380.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,376.30. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE ST opened at $30.20 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

