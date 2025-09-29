First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $9.99 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.9% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 188,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.