Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading 10.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 182,025,516 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 181,851,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Stock Up 17.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.21, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The firm has a market cap of £4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.58.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

